Twitter's Trolling Rapper Bow Wow After He Faked An Insta Pic & His Response Is Weak AF

11 May 2017, 17:45

Bow Wow

The whole thing has sparked the hilarious #BowWowChallenge too...

If you were wondering exactly who Bow Wow is...let us refresh your memory. He used to go by the name Lil Bow Wow and his song 'Bow Wow (That's My Name)' was a bit of an anthem back in 2000 when he made his breakthrough as a 13 year old.

Remember that? If not, here's a quick little update for ya...

Remember The 'Success Kid' Meme? Here's What He Looks Like Now...

Now that Lil Bow Wow is 30, he goes by his actual name, Shad Moss. Shad posted a pic on Instagram recently of a private jet alongside the caption, '"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Press tour... Starts today. I'm on the move. '....

Whilst that might not seem strange for a rapper who's been part of the music business since he was 10 and counts the likes of Snoop Dogg amongst his BFFs, another Twitter user revealed something interesting about his post...

So Bow Wow was actually on a normal flight and not on a private jet, even though he claimed to be? So whose jet was that in the picture then? Well another Twitter user had the answer to that too...

So Bow Wow stole the image of a private jet from the internet and tried to make his followers believe that he was about to travel on it!? Wow. Of course the internet couldn't just leave that there and the #BowWowChallenge was created, whereby people tried hilariously to trick the internet with their own pics...

And Bow Wow's response to the whole thing? Well we're not sure this counts as an apology or an admission of any error at all tbh. Speaking to Hollywood Life, he said, “A guy like me, like today they put up a story about me not coming to New York in a private plane … but I know how I got to New York, you know what I mean? So it’s like … what do I have to prove?”

“Like I’m not gonna get on my Instagram and make a one minute video … like for what? Cause then you’ll get comments like ‘You’re Bow Wow, you have nothing to prove.’ So therefore, if you know who you are you’ve got nothing to prove.”

Oh Bow Wow. What are you like!?

