12 Tracks Guaranteed To Get You In The Mood For Summer

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
10 June 2014, 14:06
With the promise of a heatwave across the UK, we take a look at some of the hottest new tunes that are getting you pumped for summer!
Here are the 11 hottest tunes you've been Tweeting about.
Obessed with this song! Summer tune fosho :D #Secondcity - 'I Wanna Feel': http://t.co/hkX4eP1YK5 via @YouTube
— Christelle (@ChristelleQ) June 9, 2014
SecondCity - I Wanna Feel - My Summer Anthem
— OsoThotful (@TeeMulaBaby) June 9, 2014
Mr. Probz - 'Waves' is the jam right now !!
— Nathan Williams (@n8willsIAM) June 10, 2014
Mr Probz ~ Waves is a TUNNEEEE
— Anthony Joshua MBE (@anthonyfjoshua) June 8, 2014
Take me home by cash cash makes me be so excited for summer lol
— Carol yo (@Caarool11Vee) April 10, 2014
i just wanna drive off to an expressway really fast at night with my windows down and take me home by cash cash is playing loud.
— Patch (@patchiepie) April 10, 2014
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Clean Bandit - Extraordinary feat. Sharna Bass on MUZU.TV.
@CleanBandit - 'Extraordinary' is by far and away my favourite song right now, I just love it SO MUCH HELP
— Steven (@stev3ningle) April 8, 2014
[[ This video has been removed ]]
DJ Cassidy feat. Robin Thicke & Jessie J - Calling All Hearts on MUZU.TV.
"Calling all hearts" @JessieJ @robinthicke makes me really wanna go on holiday!! What a summer tune.. #beach #cocktails #sun
— Kimm (@KimmMCR) April 4, 2014
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Kiesza - Hideaway on MUZU.TV.
Hideaway by @Kiesza is the best tune i've heard this year #goosebumps
— Jamie (@Jamie08Naylor) April 3, 2014
Kiesza- hideaway is gonna be the tune of the summer this year
— my lad my lad my lad (@brad10burrow) April 8, 2014
Currently obsessed with "Birthday" by Katy Perry
— Lorena (@LorenaLaughss) April 10, 2014
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Shift K3Y - Touch on MUZU.TV.
The next tune to be massive is this. Can't wait for release date! HELLO SUMMER. Shift K3Y, 'Touch'
— Ell. (@elleclarke_x) March 16, 2014
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Calvin Harris - Summer on MUZU.TV.
Summer by Calvin Harris is THE summer holiday song
— Lizzie (@lizziejennings_) April 9, 2014
Dangerous Love-Fuse ODG ft Sean Paul is 100% my summer song
— maya (@mayapammenter4) April 7, 2014
I love this songggg - stay high (habits remix) - tove lo #tuneeee wow
— danielle hill (@dan_hill_1) April 10, 2014