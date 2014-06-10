12 Tracks Guaranteed To Get You In The Mood For Summer

With the promise of a heatwave across the UK, we take a look at some of the hottest new tunes that are getting you pumped for summer!

Here are the 11 hottest tunes you've been Tweeting about.

Secondcity - 'I Wanna Feel'

SecondCity - I Wanna Feel - My Summer Anthem — OsoThotful (@TeeMulaBaby) June 9, 2014

Mr Probz - 'Waves'

Mr. Probz - 'Waves' is the jam right now !! — Nathan Williams (@n8willsIAM) June 10, 2014

Mr Probz ~ Waves is a TUNNEEEE — Anthony Joshua MBE (@anthonyfjoshua) June 8, 2014

Cash Cash featuring Bebe Rexha - 'Take Me Home'

Take me home by cash cash makes me be so excited for summer lol — Carol yo (@Caarool11Vee) April 10, 2014

i just wanna drive off to an expressway really fast at night with my windows down and take me home by cash cash is playing loud. — Patch (@patchiepie) April 10, 2014

Clean Bandit - 'Extraordinary'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Clean Bandit - Extraordinary feat. Sharna Bass on MUZU.TV.

@CleanBandit - 'Extraordinary' is by far and away my favourite song right now, I just love it SO MUCH HELP — Steven (@stev3ningle) April 8, 2014

DJ Cassidy feat. Jessie J & Robin Thicke - 'Calling All Hearts'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

DJ Cassidy feat. Robin Thicke & Jessie J - Calling All Hearts on MUZU.TV.

Kiesza - 'Hideaway'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Kiesza - Hideaway on MUZU.TV.

Hideaway by @Kiesza is the best tune i've heard this year #goosebumps — Jamie (@Jamie08Naylor) April 3, 2014

Kiesza- hideaway is gonna be the tune of the summer this year — my lad my lad my lad (@brad10burrow) April 8, 2014

Katy Perry - 'Birthday'

Currently obsessed with "Birthday" by Katy Perry — Lorena (@LorenaLaughss) April 10, 2014

Shift K3y - 'Touch'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Shift K3Y - Touch on MUZU.TV.

The next tune to be massive is this. Can't wait for release date! HELLO SUMMER. Shift K3Y, 'Touch' — Ell. (@elleclarke_x) March 16, 2014

Calvin Harris - 'Summer'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Calvin Harris - Summer on MUZU.TV.

Summer by Calvin Harris is THE summer holiday song — Lizzie (@lizziejennings_) April 9, 2014

Fuse ODG feat. Sean Paul - 'Dangerous Love'

Dangerous Love-Fuse ODG ft Sean Paul is 100% my summer song — maya (@mayapammenter4) April 7, 2014

Tove Lo - 'Stay High'