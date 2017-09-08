Celebs Rush To Support TOWIE's Vas Morgan After He Was Assaulted In A Homophobic Attack In New York

The reality star was on holiday when he was attacked by fellow Brits in NY...

TOWIE star Vas J Morgan has been assaulted in New York by three men who targeted him because of his sexuality.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to share pictures of his injuries and reveal exactly what happened.

Literally got attacked by 3 guys from Newcastle in nyc tonight cus "he's the towie queer" pic.twitter.com/1Hiz7zyzll — Vas J Morgan (@VasJMorgan) September 6, 2017

Writing on the social media site, Vas explained, "Literally got attacked by three guys from Newcastle in New York City tonight because 'He's the TOWIE queer.'"

He also shared pictures from hospital showing him with an injured eye and also a snap of him attached to an IV drip, although no other details of the attack have been made available at this time.

The attack is clearly a shocking incident and hundreds of people took to Twitter to share their support for Vas after the horrific incident.

Amongst those who shared their thoughts with Vas were fellow reality stars Sam Faiers, Stephanie Pratt and Jessica Wright...

This is disgraceful vas are you ok — Jessica Wright (@MissJessWright_) September 6, 2017

Omg that's disgusting- love you vas — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) September 6, 2017

This is awful & unacceptable sending you love xxx — sam faiers (@SamanthaFaiers) September 6, 2017

This is disgusting, hope your okay darling. And they get caught — NICOLE BASS (@Nicolecharbass) September 6, 2017

Omg what is happening, these attacks are getting more and more consistent. Sending lots of love. Hope you are ok xxx — Nadia Essex (@LadyNadiaEssex) September 6, 2017

This makes me sick!!!!! I hope your ok — Abigail Clarke (@abigail_clarke) September 6, 2017

With an incident of this nature taking place, there will undoubtedly be a police investigation taking place in order to find the attackers and that will hopefully be fairly swift.

Fingers crossed Vas' injuries aren't too severe and that he manages to make a full recovery after becoming the victim of such a horrible hate crime.

