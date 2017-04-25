Tom Hardy - Being The Ultimate Boss He Is - Chased & Caught A Robber Who Was Escaping On A Moped!

Not that we ever expected any less. Like, who gon' mess with Tom Hardy? Really?!

Tom Hardy. Yeah, he's the bloke that broke Batman's back in The Dark Knight Rises. He's also that guy who managed to play both of the Kray brothers. And don't even get us started on Bronson.

So, what have we learned? Tom Hardy is a well 'ard geezer, and you shouldn't try to pull one over on him. If only a certain criminal had read this beforehand.

In Richmond, London, one young man stole a moped, and decided to whizz off on it. But they weren't quite fast enough, as Tom sprinted* after the thief who was trying to make a getaway.

* Yeah. You read that right. The Oscar-nominee pursued the driver by FOOT and caught him.

Pic: Getty

After running through gardens to catch the crook, Tom dragged him to a nearby bus stop and checked him for weapons, and even had time to look over his ID.

According to onlookers, Hardy apparently exclaimed to pedestrians "This little s*** nicked something and now he's got himself a ­broken leg.

"It was like he'd switched to superhero mode in an action movie" continued the witness. We thought he was just in a film called Legend. We didn't realise it was named after him!

