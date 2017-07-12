Tinder Sends Couple On Holiday Together After They've Been Avoiding Each Other For Years

It kinda pays to ignore bae, doesn't it?

There's nothing more satisfying than hearing that little chime on your phone telling you you've got one new match. (Especially if - like some of us - it's an annual occurrence.)

It's not as satisfying, however, when you have to wait months for your match to reply.

Students Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on the dating app Tinder nearly three years ago, but failed to meet up repeatedly, because of their busy lives - it soon became a recurring joke, with them coming up with their most elaborate excuses, including the likes of President's Day.

Twitter soon rallied behind this hella powerful romance, after Josh shared screen grabs of his chat with Michelle, saying "Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts."

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Don't worry - it still continued after Michelle caught this Tweet and replied with "sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months !"

And that was that. They all lived happily ever after, and... WRONG. This is where it escalates. Real quick. Tinder caught glimpse of this incredible story, and offered the guys one whole day to come up with a location as to where they'd like to have their first date, and now the dating app is sending the duo on their very first date to actual Maui.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

NOTE TO SELF: Ignore all future Tinder dates, to get free holidays.

