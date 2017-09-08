The Script's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The ‘Rain’ stars are touring the country once again this year – and we can't wait for it!

Irish chart toppers The Script have just announced a HUGE set of live tour dates all around the UK and they'll be bringing their latest album 'Freedom Child' to an arena near you very soon.

Tickets for the band's epic new arena tour go on sale on Friday 15th September 2017 at 9.30am, so be sure to grab yours quickly because this is gonna be one amazing live show!

'Freedom Child' is the band's fourth studio album and it topped charts around the world upon its release. The first single released from the album 'Rain' was a huge lead single and hit some serious heights on the Vodafone Big Top 40, marking the band's comeback in style.

This album is the first project since The Script's 2014's 'No Sound Without Silence' and so fans can be sure to expect a live show packed with not only the band's most recent hit songs, but all the classics from across the last ten years.

With dates all across the UK, including two massive shows in their homeland of Ireland, this is gonna be one memorable tour.

Check out The Script's 2018 UK tour dates below:

Friday 2 February 2018 -  Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday 3 February 2018 - Manchester Arena

Tuesday 6 February 2018 -  Belfast, SSE Arena*

Friday 9 February 2018 - Dublin, 3Arena*

Saturday 10 February 2018 - Dublin, 3Arena*

Monday 12 February 2018 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

Tuesday 13 February 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 15 February 2018 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

Friday 16 February 2018 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Saturday 17 February 2018 - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Monday 19 February 2018 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 20 February 2018 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 23 February 2018 - London, The O2

