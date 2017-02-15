The OA Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

15 February 2017, 17:18

The OA

YES.

If you’re anything like us then The OA filled your Stranger Things shaped void over the last few months and you’ve become a bit obsessed with the story. 

And probably, like us, you’re hoping that it’s going to be back for another season. Well, you’re in luck because it’s been confirmed to return!

> We've Found The New TV Series To Fill Your 'Stranger Things' Void & They're Basically Set In The Same Universe

 

Here’s what we know so far.

The Plot 

Netflix released a teaser trailer earlier this month, thus, confirming that we will be finding out more about Prairie and her story soon. 

In the trailer itself, we see things take a dark turn when a blacked out room begins filling with smoke and then we hear Prairie whisper, “Homer?". 

EEEK. It’s given us goosebumps. 

Brit Marling, the actress behind Prairie and the co-creator of the programme, commented, “Oh my goodness, that would be so much fun. We spent a good three years just cobbling the mathematics of the labyrinth of a mind-bender that could go for many, many hours. If we get to be so lucky as to get to another round, I would be so excited”. 

The Characters

We somehow think that Brit Marling, Prairie, will return - she’s quite crucial to the story but other than that, details of the cast are still unknown. 

The Release Date 

It’s still under wraps but when we know, you’ll know.

The Trailer

We’ve got a little teaser trailer but that’s it!

 

Something always survives.

A post shared by The OA (@the_oa) onFeb 8, 2017 at 7:50am PST

You May Also Like...

11 Things You Didn't Know About Stranger Things...

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Snapchat accounts fashion week

27 Of The Best Snapchat Accounts To Follow Throughout Fashion Month

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Gazmoji

7 Of The Best Custom Celeb Emoji Apps You NEED To Have From Kimoji To Gazmoji & More

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & ...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site