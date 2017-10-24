The Internet Is Kicking Off About The New Hunger Games Theme Park & TBH, We Kinda Get It

There's mixed emotions, that's for sure.

The Hunger Games books and movies are set in a future in which poverty is rife and certain districts only exist to create resources for the super-rich Capitol… and their children fight to the death for the Capitol’s amusement.

And now this has been turned into a theme park… kinda.

The World Of The Hunger Games opened on October 20th 2017 in Dubai and is part of the Lionsgate zone at the Motiongate park.

The Hunger Games section features a hovercraft simulator which shows a tour of Panem, a Capitol Bullet Train roller coaster and even Peeta’s Bakery for some snacks.

We are ready for you at #MOTIONGATEDubai for #TheWorldOfTheHungerGames launch! A post shared by MOTIONGATE™ Dubai (@motiongatedubai) onOct 20, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Oh, and you can totally hang out with Peacekeepers.

On top of that, guests can interact with the coal miners from District 12 which happens to be Katniss’s home district where her father died in a coal mine explosion.

Their lives may well be tragic in the books, but in The World Of The Hunger Games, the miners put on quite the lively show for park guests.

Despite references to some of the more depressing parts of the story, there are nods to the happier, more empowering elements: the three-fingered salute and the mocking jay pin, for instance.

Here's a chance to win 2 more tickets to the Opening of the World of The Hunger Games: Which hand is the three-finger salute done with? #TheWorldOfTheHungerGames #MOTIONGATEDubai #DubaiParksAndResorts A post shared by MOTIONGATE™ Dubai (@motiongatedubai) onOct 17, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

However, fans really aren't happy that this theme park has opened, with people questioning whether the creators even got the general grasp of the books.

Wait...there's a world of the hunger games theme park in dubai now,



Did you miss the point? — RESKILL (@Reskell492) October 23, 2017

A hunger games theme park is literally the OPPOSITE of the message we were supposed to take from the books I'm screaming — Hana (@hana_ironically) October 14, 2017

so they're making a hunger games theme park??? like is there going to be an actual fight to the DEATH??? pic.twitter.com/P8erQJ2KDK — l (@themsyciras) September 2, 2017

someone wants to make hunger games theme park and everyone is like wtf — sim mallec (@starsmalec) September 2, 2017

yeah, I just mean WHY WOULD ANYONE WANT TO BUILD A THG THEME PARK, whats going on with people — PumpkinSpiceLizard (@lovablelizard) September 2, 2017

The hunger games theme park #AwfulThemeParkIdeas — Harriet Eve Bell (@Babybellno1) August 30, 2017

Hmmmmm... don't think I'll ever be doing a Hunger Games theme park thx https://t.co/3HVnu1nZvI — Matt (@Hobbit311) August 21, 2017

Sounds fun, hey? *eye roll*

