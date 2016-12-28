Taylor Lautner Has Been Supporting Billie Lourd After Carrie Fisher's Death

Now Playing
28 December 2016, 10:29
The rest of her Scream Queens squad have been spreading the love after her mum passed away yesterday.
Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, has been receiving love and support from her Scream Queens co-stars after her mum's death.
Among those offering support is rumoured boyfriend, and hunky co-star, Taylor Lautner.
Lea Michele (Hester), Glen Powell (Chad), John Stamos (Brock) & Jamie Lee Curtis (Cathy) all sent Billie messages of support, as well as pop princess Ariana Grande.
My heart today.. I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher passed away on 27th December 2016 aged 60.
