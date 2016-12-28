Taylor Lautner Has Been Supporting Billie Lourd After Carrie Fisher's Death

By Matt Garforth

The rest of her Scream Queens squad have been spreading the love after her mum passed away yesterday.

Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, has been receiving love and support from her Scream Queens co-stars after her mum's death.

Among those offering support is rumoured boyfriend, and hunky co-star, Taylor Lautner.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. , me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) onDec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Lea Michele (Hester), Glen Powell (Chad), John Stamos (Brock) & Jamie Lee Curtis (Cathy) all sent Billie messages of support, as well as pop princess Ariana Grande.

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onDec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) onDec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) onDec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

My heart today.. I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher passed away on 27th December 2016 aged 60.

