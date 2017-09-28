'Take Me Out' Is About To Bring The Change We've ALL Wanted & Let The Girls Choose The Guys

It's finally happening and here's when...

Paddy McGuiness has been providing all the laughs on 'Take Me Out' for SEVEN WHOLE YEARS. How has it been that long?!

Every episode he's introduced three bold bachelors to 30 lovely ladies in an attempt to find love on the isle of Fernandos.

But one thing we've always wanted to see is the roles reveresed and it's actually about to happen!

With the tenth series set to hit our screens in early 2018, producers have revealed that there is going to be a one-off episode to celebrate the milestone and it will see the girls picking the guys for a change!

Yep, that means we're gonna have three ladies coming down in the lift for the first EVER.

Talking about the upcoming series, host Paddy McGuiness said, "I'm so excited to be celebrating ten series of Take Me Out. I always look forward to seeing romance blossom amongst a new line-up of ladies and gents, including the over-50s!"

"I'm also going to be catching up with the couples who got together after meeting on the show. Bring it on, let the tenth see the series!"

We're hoping that the reversed episode is so good it sparks a permanent fixture - just imagine how competitive some of those guys would be in the final head to head challenge!

So make it happen Paddy, we're relying on you!

