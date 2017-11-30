T-Pain’s Revealed The Real Lyrics To His Hit Songs & It’s Literally Crushed All Our Childhood Dreams

Everything we've known has been a lie.

It all started on Wednesday when we were getting on with our days then along came T-Pain who felt the need to rewrite everything we thought we’d ever known about his lyrics.

The autotune god has given us hundreds of bangers over the years including tunes like 'Church', 'Buy You A Drank', 'Bartender' and 'I’m Sprung', tunes we’ve belted from the top of our lungs unapologetically so you can imagine the our faces when T-Pain revealed that we had been singing words from two of his songs wrong.

His first tweet about 'Buy You A Drank' read: “It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX.”

It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

And this had the internet in pieces with feelings ranging from confusion, to denial to utter disbelief.

I refuse to believe this. "And then" doesn't even rhyme with the following line, "I'mma take you home with me." — Dustin Sloane (@Dustin_Sloane) November 29, 2017

i ran it back 5 times tpain rly said “and theeeen” and not oooweee on buy u a drank wow help me pic.twitter.com/AjK479BxqA — jesse (@Glock__Lesnar) November 28, 2017

Clearly, the T in T-Pain doesn't stand for Truthful because we all know the correct lyric is "I'mma buy you a drank, ooh-wee." — Dustin Sloane (@Dustin_Sloane) November 29, 2017

Yeah I listened again and it really is "and then" but I'm still in denial — Dustin Sloane (@Dustin_Sloane) November 30, 2017

And as if that wasn’t enough for the day, T-Pain threw the spanner in the works when he cleared up the ‘All I Do Is Win’ lyrics. Turns out most of us have been been singing the chorus wrong.

I don’t wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it’s “Everybody hands go UP......... and they stay there....... AND THEY SAY YEAH” sorry #AlliDoIsWin I’m from #Tallahassee bro. That’s just how some of us talk. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

After all this we honestly need a minute to take it all in. This tweet is our mood exactly.