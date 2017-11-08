Fans Are Still Only Just Finding Out That Stranger Things' Nancy & Jonathan Are Actually Dating IRL

They are massive #CoupleGoals too...

After the first season of 'Stranger Things' blew up into the biggest hit show on the planet, everyone wanted Nancy Dyer and Charlie Heaton to get together.

Sadly for their characters, that wasn't quite how things worked out, but the actors who play the two roles are actually dating and fans can't get over it.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been dating since the beginning of the year and whilst we don't wanna give away any season 2 spoilers, we can have a chat about their IRL love life!

Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you're doing what you love A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) onSep 14, 2016 at 2:26am PDT

The pair have been spotted on each other's Instagram accounts on numerous occasions and have even been pictured holding hands whilst taking a stroll in both New York and Paris, but some people are still only just finding out about their relationship status.

Currently obsessed with Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer being a couple in real life. — Jonathan Cottrill (@JonathanCottril) November 8, 2017

don't know if i love nancy and jonathan or natalia and charlie more — liv (@duhnarry) November 8, 2017

CHARLIE HEATON AND NATALIA DYER DATE IN REAL LIFE?! IM SO HAPPY, WOW. IM TEAM JONATHAN AND NANCY FOR LIFE , BUT REAL LIFE?!?! THIS IS GOOD — hellgirl (@dabbinpey) November 7, 2017

ll IT’S SO COOL CHARLIE AND NATALIA ARE DATING IRL LIKE I SHIP IT — Jᴏɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ Bʏᴇʀs (@OfJonathanByers) November 6, 2017

me when I find out charlie heaton (jonathan) and natalia dyer (nancy) from stranger things are dating irl pic.twitter.com/YFxzSEFEo5 — Scarlett Smith (@scxrlettsmith) November 6, 2017

Neither Natalia nor Charlie have spoken out about whether the pair are officially BF and GF, nor are they Facebook official, but given all their PDA sessions this year we all know the deal.

We think they make a pretty great couple on and off screen and it seems that fans do to. Could these two become the new big Hollywood power couple in 2018?

