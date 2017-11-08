Fans Are Still Only Just Finding Out That Stranger Things' Nancy & Jonathan Are Actually Dating IRL

8 November 2017, 11:12

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

They are massive #CoupleGoals too...

After the first season of 'Stranger Things' blew up into the biggest hit show on the planet, everyone wanted Nancy Dyer and Charlie Heaton to get together.

Sadly for their characters, that wasn't quite how things worked out, but the actors who play the two roles are actually dating and fans can't get over it.

> Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Drank From A Bidet & Only Just Found Out What They’re For

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been dating since the beginning of the year and whilst we don't wanna give away any season 2 spoilers, we can have a chat about their IRL love life!

The pair have been spotted on each other's Instagram accounts on numerous occasions and have even been pictured holding hands whilst taking a stroll in both New York and Paris, but some people are still only just finding out about their relationship status.

Neither Natalia nor Charlie have spoken out about whether the pair are officially BF and GF, nor are they Facebook official, but given all their PDA sessions this year we all know the deal.

We think they make a pretty great couple on and off screen and it seems that fans do to. Could these two become the new big Hollywood power couple in 2018?

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Stranger Things Fun!

Whilst you're here, check out the Stranger Things cast watching the S2 trailer for the very first time...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Capital Pictures Of The Week

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  6. 6
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  9. 9
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  19. 19
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  20. 20
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don & French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  27. 27
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  29. 29
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  33. 33
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  35. 35
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site