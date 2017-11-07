Sophie Turner Defends 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard After A Fan Slams Him For Being "Rude"

7 November 2017, 12:39

Finn Wolfhard Sophie Turner

Let's just remember, he's a kid!

What were you doing when you were 14 years old? Having sleepovers with your mates, using Snapchat as your only true way of communication and of course watching every episode of 'Stranger Things'.

Well, for Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the Netflix phenomenon, he's doing press tours all over the world. And although that seems pretty cushy, it comes with some massive downsides. And yesterday, that downside came in the form of a disgruntled fan. 

As Finn left the hotel he was staying at, a fan (whose Twitter profile has now been set to private) was passed by by the child-star, leaving him without a selfie/autograph....so what did he do? He took to Twitter to call Finn "rude". 

Now, we can understand the disappointment but then again, he's just a 14 year old kid! Upon seeing the tweet, a whole host of actors came to defend Finn, including Sophie Turner of 'Game Of Thrones' fame:

Shannon Purser a.k.a Barb was also quick to defend her co-star too!

Whilst you're here have you seen Millie Bobby Brown absolutely NAIL her 'season 1 recap-rap'? Wow!

