Sophie Turner Defends 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard After A Fan Slams Him For Being "Rude"

Let's just remember, he's a kid!

What were you doing when you were 14 years old? Having sleepovers with your mates, using Snapchat as your only true way of communication and of course watching every episode of 'Stranger Things'.

Well, for Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the Netflix phenomenon, he's doing press tours all over the world. And although that seems pretty cushy, it comes with some massive downsides. And yesterday, that downside came in the form of a disgruntled fan.

As Finn left the hotel he was staying at, a fan (whose Twitter profile has now been set to private) was passed by by the child-star, leaving him without a selfie/autograph....so what did he do? He took to Twitter to call Finn "rude".

Now, we can understand the disappointment but then again, he's just a 14 year old kid! Upon seeing the tweet, a whole host of actors came to defend Finn, including Sophie Turner of 'Game Of Thrones' fame:

Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them... — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Shannon Purser a.k.a Barb was also quick to defend her co-star too!

Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too. https://t.co/b4Lfrl1wU3 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 4, 2017

