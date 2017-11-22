Stormzy Apologises To LGBTQ Community After ‘Homophobic’ Tweets Resurface Online

“I’m sorry to everyone I’ve offended.”

Stormzy has apologised to his fans after some old tweets from between 2011 to 2014 deemed ‘homophobic’ came back to haunt him on Tuesday.

In the series of tweets that have since been deleted, the rapper who was 18 at the time used words like “f*****” to which one fan tweeted: "At first i thought it was banter, but damn, Stormzy has really messed up."

However, clearly sorry for his past actions the Blinded By Your Grace rapper took to Twitter to address the tweets expressing his sincerest apologies for making the ‘very hurtful and discriminative’ comments.

He wrote: “I said some foul and offensive things whilst tweeting years ago at a time when I was young and proudly ignorant. Very hurtful and discriminative views that I’ve unlearned as I’ve grown up and become a man..”

The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop. Comments that I regret and to everyone I’ve offended, I am sorry, these are attitudes I’ve left in the past. The homophobic language I used was, embarrassingly, a part of my vocabulary when I was younger and... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

ignorance made me feel comfortable to use them whilst not understanding the hate and the ramifications they carry. That isn’t an excuse, I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn’t reflect who I am today. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

Since tweeting his regrets, fans of the rapper have shown their support for him taking "accountability" of his actions. One fan wrote: "Well handled!" while another added: "Proud of you for not shying away from accountability."