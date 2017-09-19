Stephanie Pratt Takes A Shady AF Dig At Love Island's Camilla, While Posting Snap With Her Bae, Jonny

She's been on 'Made in Chelsea'. She's been on 'Love Island'. Now we expect to see them all on 'Jeremy Kyle'!

It's not bad for ol' Jonny, is it? First, he spent several weeks in a Spanish villa, courtesy of 'Love Island'. Now, he's touring Bali with his current girlfriend, Stephanie Pratt.

Just a month after confirming their relationship, however, it looks as if the 'Made in Chelsea' star has been making some sly comments at Jonny's reality star bae, Camilla.

> It's Official - After Three Months Of Knowing Each Other, Love Island's Dom And Jess Are Engaged!

'Love Island' Just Got Even Hotter, After Jax Jones Confirmed A Collab With Chris And Kem! 02:07

Calling out Jonny's former partner, Stephanie uploaded a snap of her and Jonny on Instagram, with the caption "1 month with this #feminist". And don't worry - she dropped the laughing face emoji.

Many believe this to be a reference to the reason Camilla and Jonny split in the 'Love Island' villa - after she accused him of having misogynistic views, and not being enough of a feminist.

1 month with this #feminist #london #Croatia #bali #hatersgonnahate✌ @jonny_mitchell1991 A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) onSep 17, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Stephanie has since defended her wording, claiming she was "making fun of Jonny".

> Did Stephanie Say It As A Joke? Is It Pure Beef? All We Know Is That You Can Keep Up To Date With The News Here!

So, when are we gonna hear the new single, Chris and Kem? Eh, lads?