'It's Disgusting!!' - Stephanie Davis Slams Jeremy McConnell's Parenting In Brutal Twitter Outburst

25 October 2017, 10:52

Stephanie Davis & Jeremy McConnell

'Respect to the single mums!'

The rollercoaster of their relationship has been plastered all across the news over the last 18 months, but in recent weeks Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell have been able to keep their heads down.

So when Steph jumped onto Twitter to slam Jeremy's lack of parenting recently, it kinda took us by surprise.

> Fans Rush To Support CBB's Jordan Davies After He Sliced His Head Open In Horror Gym Accident

After posting a picture of the couple's young son Caben-Albi, Steph then responded to a fan who suggested the youngster looks more like his dad...

But Steph's response sparked messages from other Twitter users who claimed she should let Caben decide when he's older whether he wants to see his dad or not, seeming to suggest that Steph is stopping Jeremy seeing his son.

But the former Hollyoaks actress didn't take kindly to that and unleashed some brutal responses and assessments of Jeremy's priorities...

Trying to stem what Steph descibed as 'the hate', she then signed off with a final message to claim that Jeremy doesn't even bother to try and see Caben at all...

Jeremy has yet to respond to the claims that he hasn't made an effort to see his young son, but has been pictured a number of times out partying in recent weeks.

We're sure his response won't be far away.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Lates Celebrity Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out these Reality TV relationships that were doomed from the very start...

