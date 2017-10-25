'It's Disgusting!!' - Stephanie Davis Slams Jeremy McConnell's Parenting In Brutal Twitter Outburst

'Respect to the single mums!'

The rollercoaster of their relationship has been plastered all across the news over the last 18 months, but in recent weeks Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell have been able to keep their heads down.

So when Steph jumped onto Twitter to slam Jeremy's lack of parenting recently, it kinda took us by surprise.

After posting a picture of the couple's young son Caben-Albi, Steph then responded to a fan who suggested the youngster looks more like his dad...

Like... How did I create..and make something so beautiful???.... he's actually unreal. My stunner Them eyes, what a lad. #mummysboy pic.twitter.com/xhkVtUwOsp — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

His dad may not care about him or even ask about him or pay for him,but yeah,he looks like his daddy.But it's who brings him up,His momma https://t.co/R5aOWpnSTT — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

But Steph's response sparked messages from other Twitter users who claimed she should let Caben decide when he's older whether he wants to see his dad or not, seeming to suggest that Steph is stopping Jeremy seeing his son.

But the former Hollyoaks actress didn't take kindly to that and unleashed some brutal responses and assessments of Jeremy's priorities...

I enjoy being mummy AND daddy.. at least he's not being let down over&over from a self inguldent womanisier..My SON comes first — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

And has little contact with his dad... no matter what ...let your son decide after he’s been let down over n over what a waste he is — ElliH25 (@eh25_elliegg) October 24, 2017

Stop slating the father down as your son may read all this when older! Just keep ya life private and concentrate on your son. — jodie mitchell (@JodieGooner) October 24, 2017

Think u will find I've done that. But there's a thing called taking the piss. He's a father! It's disgusting!! — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

Would never EVER stop Jeremy having his father in his life, but he hasn't bothered, too interested in partying and women #deadbeat https://t.co/BGz2Y2QW4V — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

Trying to stem what Steph descibed as 'the hate', she then signed off with a final message to claim that Jeremy doesn't even bother to try and see Caben at all...

I get trolled for *not letting his dad see him* I WOULD IF HIS DADDY eveN ASKED! He doesn't give a crap!! So stop the hate. — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

Now.. bottle and bed for my baby! Respect to the single mums! Xx — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) October 24, 2017

Jeremy has yet to respond to the claims that he hasn't made an effort to see his young son, but has been pictured a number of times out partying in recent weeks.

We're sure his response won't be far away.

