Steph Davis Has Finally Addressed The Rumours That She's Dating Jez McConnell Again

So are Steph and Jez making another go of it or not?

Rumours that Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell are making another go of their previously ill-fate relationship seem to have fallen short of the mark as Steph has now spoken out for the first time.

She was in no two minds about the situations as she released an official statement via a representative and it sounds like disappointing news for anyone who hoped the pair had a romantic future together.

After Jeremy was spotted arriving at an airport with seven suitcases recently, it was claimed that he was moving in with Steph in order to be close to thier new bor son Caben-Albi, but also because the former couple were trying to give it another go.

Picture: Getty

In Steph's official statement, she said, "Stephanie wants to address the rumours that have been reported in the press over the last few days regarding herself and Jeremy. At this present time they're co-parenting and it works. Together they're discussing Caben's wants and needs and deciding what's best."

"Caben will always be their number one priority and being the best parents to their little boy is paramount to them both. Stephanie would like to thank everyone for all the support that they continue to give".

So are they back together again or not? We're still a bit confused to be totally honest, but at least they're making a go of co-parenting!

A post shared by I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) onFeb 22, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Steph's statement came around the same time that her ex boyfriend Sam Reece shared his thoughts about her relationship with Jeremy. Sam was in a relationship with Steph when she went into Celebrity Big Brother back in 2016 but she built up a relationship with Jeremy in the house and proceeded to dump Sam in front of the nation.

But what has Sam said about his ex and her baby daddy, we hear you ask!

Well when speaking to Fubar Radio about whether he felt awkward seeing the two together, Sam said, "I’ve not got any regrets, that wasn’t my fault. I got dragged into it. It happened, and I genuinely don’t care. Good luck to them both."

He went on to add,"I’ve got nothing else to say about them because it happened, I've moved on, she's moved on, he's moved on from her a few times, so good luck to them. Good luck to them both."

A post shared by Sam Reece (@samreece7) onJan 5, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Wow. Was that a little dig at Jeremy we detected there Sam?

Sam's rumoured to be starring in the next series of Ex On The Beach while Jeremy has also reportedly been signed up, so if the rumours are true it seems this might not be the last we hear about this whole situation.

You may also like...