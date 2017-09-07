Steph Davis Hits Back At Troll That Says She Should Be Partying Not On Holiday With Her Son

Steph's going away with Caben-Albi and hit back at suggestions people of her age should be on party holidays instead.

Steph Davis is about to take her son, Caben-Albi on his first plane ride to go on holiday but even during what's supposed to be a happy time, she's not immune to people commenting on her life choices.

After she shared a few posts about packing to go away, someone tweeted her suggesting that people of her age should be on party holidays, not going way with their kids.

Trying to pack to go away with your baby is not even funny.... It's like we're moving for a ....YEAR!...we might do lol! — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

One full big suitcase for Caben, 1big suitcase for me....a Pram, Caben & a hand bag.. Lord help me, don't know how I'm going to do it — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

going on holiday with ur kids must suck at ur age lol. no all night partying ! — sonny grewal (@SonnyinScotland) September 6, 2017

Obviously Steph was having none of it, and hit back at the user, telling him how happy and fulfilled having a child has made her:

My life is 1000 times better going away with my son over partying in so many ways thank you. Waking up with a hangover, or waking up https://t.co/DhTebxHviY — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

Next to my beautiful son who makes my whole world light up...

I'm very lucky, nights out are the same over&over and boring. https://t.co/DhTebxHviY — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

I'm a lovely age to be a mum &my son gives a whole new meaning to life. I'm so lucky One day you will see.Wouldn't have it any other way. https://t.co/DhTebxHviY — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

Making memories that last a life time... Or wishing of nights you could just forget — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 6, 2017

Go on Steph, you tell 'em. As long as you're happy, who cares whether it's a party holiday or a family vacay?