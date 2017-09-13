Fans Think Steph Davis Is Secretly Dating TOWIE’s Ricky Rayment As They Were Flirting Online

Is she just doing this to wind up her ex, Jeremy McConnell?!

Steph Davis might have had a rocky few months with her ex, Jeremy McConnell, but it looks like she might have moved on to a new guy… TOWIE’s Ricky Rayment!

The speculation comes after fans noticed that the pair have been liking each other’s photos and exchanging flirty messages on Twitter recently:

— Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 10, 2017

Stressed out. — RickyRayment (@RickyRayment) September 12, 2017

Steph also shared a tweet talking about God “working in mysterious ways and things happening due to fate.

Wow, god works in mysterious ways and what's just happened is FATE! So weird! Someone is watching — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 11, 2017

Higher power — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) September 11, 2017

However, fans also suspected that she might be flaunting her flirtation in public in order to wind her ex, Jeremy, up after he posted pictures with an ex of his that Steph is said to have banned him from speaking to.

A source told The Sun, “Steph hit the roof when she saw the pictures of Mandi and Jeremy together. They’ve known each other for years and although they have hooked up in the past, it was nothing serious.

“Steph asked Jeremy to cut all contact with her when they were together. Jeremy did it for an easy life, but now he’s single again he’s met up with Mandi [Floor] and is letting his hair down. Steph thinks it’s a dig at her and has taken it really personally. She thinks Jeremy is trying to wind her up.”