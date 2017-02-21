Steph Davis & Jeremy McConnell Have Been Pictured Together For The First Time With Baby Caben-Albi

21 February 2017, 15:56

Steph Davis & Jeremy Mcconnell

How cute is this!?

There was a point in time where we never thought Stephanie Davis and her former flame Jeremy McConnell would ever be in a room together, let alone spend time with each other, but it has happened!

Following the news that Jeremy is the father of Steph's baby Caben-Albi, it seems the two have put their differences aside for the sake of their new born son and are working on parenthood together.

“You Can Count If You Like” Megan McKenna Hits Back At Weird ‘Sixth Toe’ Rumours

The first pictures of them parenting together have now emerged and they couldn't be more cute...

Steph Davis & Jeremy Mcconnell

Picture: Wenn

Just think, less than three weeks ago the pair were going head to head on social media with Jeremy claiming that Caben-Albi might not be his, but now their seemingly positive rendezvous in Liverpool has shocked all of us.

In recent interviews, Jeremy had claimed that he would step up to the plate if Caben-Albi did turn out to be his and it seems that that is exactly what he's done.

Following their meet up, Steph shared a lovely picture of her son on Instagram...

 

A post shared by I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) onFeb 20, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Jeremy also shared a tweet with his followers, claiming that the last few days have been amazing...

Could there be a happy ending to this story after all then?

We really hope so!

You may also like...

WATCH: Joey Essex Swears On Live TV

00:22

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran Has Revealed New Details About Harry Styles' Solo Music & We're Even More Excited

One Direction

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Pink Hair feature

To Peach or Not To Peach? 8 Celebs That Have Dyed Their Hair Peachy Pink

BRITs 2016

BRIT Awards - 42 Of The Best Dressed Celebrities Through The Years

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site