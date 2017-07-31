11 Stars You Never Knew Were RIDICULOUSLY Good At Sports

Promoted by TalkTalk TV

Before the likes of Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie and Miley Cyrus were famous, they were top of their game in the sporting field instead!

It takes a LOT of discipline to make it as a pop star or an actor - which is a skill these 11 stars learnt at an early age through their sporting successes. Check out the stars you never knew had successful secret sporting pasts!

Louis Tomlinson - Football

As well as conquering the world of music, Louis Tomlinson is also a dab hand around a football - so much so, the former One Direction star was signed to Doncaster Rovers for the 2013/14 season and even ended up becoming one of the club's owners in 2014!

Went training at Rovers today with Stan !! Soooo nice to spend some proper time in Donny !! A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) onApr 9, 2015 at 6:10pm PDT

Chloe Ferry - Ice Skating

Before starring in Geordie Shore, Chloe Ferry had a pretty impressive career as a figure skater under her belt, training in the sport since she was just 7 years old!

Sean Paul - Water Polo

He might be best known for his dancehall jams now, but Dutty Paul actually started out with a career in water polo, appearing on Jamaica's national team from the age of 13 until he was 21 and gave it up to focus on his music career!

via GIPHY

Niall Horan - Golf

The former One Direction star first got into golf WAY before he appeared on The X Factor, joining his local golf club back in 2005 and has since managed to get his par down to single figures with a little help from lessons from golfing legend Rory McIlroy.

‪I teamed up to raise money for charity with @GolfDigest ! Brilliant morning for a great cause ! go to Golf Digest's YouTube channel to check it out ! A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onMar 3, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Shawn Mendes - Football & Hockey

He might have made his name as a Vine star before taking on the pop world, but while he was at school, Shawn was a keen football and ice hockey player too!

via GIPHY

Justin Bieber - Ice Hockey

When he was a kid, Justin wanted to be a professional ice hockey player and he still takes every opportunity to have a go on the ice - frequently popping up at local clubs around the world for a game while he's on tour!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onMay 31, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Britney Spears - Basketball

Not many people know that before Britney donned her pigtails and became a pop star, she was actually a point guard on her high school basketball team - and she's still pretty great at shooting hoops now!

Perfect day to shoot some hoops pic.twitter.com/WBIrG0o1tV — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 8, 2017

Anne-Marie - Karate

Here's one pop star you wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of... as well as dominating the charts, Anne-Marie has been doing shotokan karate since she was just nine years old, even winning double Gold in the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships in 2002!

Kanku dai A post shared by Anne-Marie (@annemarieiam) onMay 22, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

Miley Cyrus - Cheerleading

She was always destined to be a performer - before her starring role in Hannah Montana and transitioning into a pop star, Miley was a cheerleader competing with the Premier Tennessee Allstars - but she had to give it up to focus on her acting commitments!

It's Tuesdayyyy so Imma throw it back! Keepin it TBT I had no idea what the future would hold .... STILL DON'T ..... lookin forward to finding out! For now I am enjoying the present :) all we have is NOW! Gotta make the very most of it! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) onJun 5, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Nina Dobrev - Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball & Flag Football

Not content with playing just one sport, actress Nina Dobrev was actually pretty good at a number of sporting events, including playing varsity volleyball, soccer, baseball, basketball and flag football at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Ontario. Impressive!

via GIPHY

Jason Statham - Diving

Before becoming a hard-man actor, Jason was a living champion, appearing in the British National Diving Squad for twelve years, even competing for England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in New Zealand. It didn't go so well for him at that particular competition but would you look at the HAIR!