AWKWARD! Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Goes IN On A Fan Who Defended Littlefinger On Twitter!

SPOILER ALERT. BEWARE.

We've warned you, so any spoilers you see for the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' are on you, okay?

Nah. Seriously. We're gonna be talking spoilers. You have three seconds to look away, if you haven't seen it. 3... 2... 1...

Right, let's begin. In the final episode of the seventh season, 'The Dragon And The Wolf', everyone's least favourite creep, Littlefinger, finally got a taste of his own medicine, and was executed by Arya and Sansa, no less. [Insert celebratory sound effects here.]

Anyone who's everyone cheered with joy as Littlefinger was finally no more. Well, everyone except for one Twitter user, who defended that shifty fella, who said he was merely trying to get revenge for what happened to him.

Pic: HBO

But then Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, the one notoriously hurt by Littlefinger in the show, stepped in to correct her. She said "Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done"

Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

And after Twitter-user, Hanna Loren again tried to defend Peter Baelish, by stating that he saved Sansa and Jon, as well as killing Joffrey, Sophie shut down this statement, by saying "Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more?"

Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more? — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Literally, have you learned nothing from 'Game of Thrones', Hanna? Don't. Mess. With. A. Stark.

Literally, have you learned nothing from 'Game of Thrones', Hanna? Don't. Mess. With. A. Stark.