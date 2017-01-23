There's A Secret Way To Access New Snapchat Features Before ANYONE Else!

From new filters to hot new features - here's how to up your Snap game before ALL your mates!

Snapchat's rolled out some pretty awesome features over the past 12 months or so - including interactive filters, Uber integration and now you can even Shazam songs right from the camera!

But did you realise you can actually test these features out before anyone else?

If you've got an Android, you can sign up to the Snapchat Beta program to be one of the first people in the world to try out the latest features - just like when Bitmojis and group chats appeared last year.

Access Snapchat Beta Features On Android

Register for the Snapchat beta program on Google Play Delete the Snapchat app from your phone Redownload Snapchat from the Google Play store. Open Snapchat and look in your Settings menu - if you see "Snapchat Beta", you're in!

Access Snapchat Beta Features On iPhone

Well, this is awkward... There's currently no way to sign up to Snapchat Beta if you're running iOS - but we'll do some digging, and if we figure out how, you'll be the first to know!

Just a word of warning, some of the features might be a bit unstable (but hey, that's why you're testing them!), so don't be surprised if there's a glitch or two. You can opt-out of the beta at any time in your settings.

