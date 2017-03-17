People's Realistic Google Reviews About 'Holidays' To Skull Island Are Hilariously Believable

17 March 2017, 11:27

Skull Island

These are genuine MUST read reviews!

Ok let's just start this by saying one thing. Yes, we know that Skull Island is not a real place and yes, we know that it's been added to Google Maps as a promotional piece for the new Kong: Skull Island film.

So now we've got that out of the way, let's just dive in and laugh our faces off at some of these hilarious reviews.

The Most Expensive Game Of Thrones Death Has Been Revealed & It's Actually A Really Surprising One

It seems that people are much more creative with reviews about imaginary places than they are about actual hotels they've visited and holidays they've been on, because some of these are top class.

Skull Island

You can find Skull Island located in the centre of the Pacific Ocean, off the West coast of South America and when you look at the reviews of people's experiences there, you'll be able to build a picture of exactly what it's like for yourself.

Chiver Ray gave the island 5 stars in his review, writing, "Don't let the name fool you, this tropical island was made for family travel. Security is outstanding, never have I met a protector of a space be so passionate about his work. So passionate, that locals hail their protector as king, though if you get on his good side, he'll let you call him Kong. While I recommend visiting the island with your family, you may want to first visit solo so you can stake out the perfect spot for camping."

Another reviewer, Anna A comented, "Great place to take your in-laws! I highly recommend this island if your dealing with in-law drama. Invite them along for the Ape feeding zip line adventure!! **tip send them down the zip line 1st** you then can leave refreshed with a feeling of more freedom and less drama. Happy Travels"

Skull Island

A further reviewer, Ponchy Monchy, stated, "Fantastic place to visit. Made at home by the locals. Wildlife was amazing, but ate 3 people from our group. Locals seemed to think this would bring them luck which I thought to be quaint. I'll be revisiting next year."

There's plenty of 'tourist ohotos' alongside the reviews too, so they've really gone all out with this!

Great work guys.

> Download Our App So You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear Right Now!

You may also like...

Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Official Music Video

04:00

Trending On Capital FM

Ben Friends asset

The Kid Who Played Ross' Son On Friends Had A "Really Hard Time" Working With Jennifer Aniston & We Totally Get It TBH
Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  5. 5
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  8. 8
    Scared of the Dark artwork
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  12. 12
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  23. 23
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  26. 26
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  27. 27
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  28. 28
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  29. 29
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  32. 32
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dive artwork
    Dive
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    What Do I Know? artwork
    What Do I Know?
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  39. 39
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site