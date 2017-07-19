Sisqo's Released A 2017 Remake Of His Classic 'Thong Song' & It's Totally Transformed The Original

Sisqo - 'Thong Song' 04:36

Prepare to hear everyone singing "dumps like a truck" again!

Back in 2000, several things happened. There was the launch of Big Brother, which was pretty monumental and there was the actual turn of the new millenium, which again was a pretty big deal.

But probably the biggest thing to happen in that year was the dominance of Sisqo's undeniably incredible single 'Thong Song'. Released back on New Year's Eve in 1999, it soundtracked the entire year and is still a massive #CapitalThrowback anthem.

> Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 36 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars

Check out the video above to remind yourself of that brilliant tune and then prepare to be amazed because Sisqo has actually jumped on a brand new version and it's hella catchy.

"Yaaaaa-aaeyaaaaaa"lol A post shared by Dragon (@sisqo) onFeb 5, 2015 at 8:02pm PST

Yep, 'Thong Song' 2017 is 100% a real thing and it's a seriously modern take on the R&B classic. Norwegian production trio JCY are the masterminds behind the updated song and it's them we have to thank for bringing this tune back into our lives!

Check out the music video for the new single below...

JCY (feat. Sisqo) - 'Thong Song' 03:07

Discussing the new version of the single in an interview with Buzzfeed recently, Sisqo revealed, "I've been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song,' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that Jcy did."

"I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti."

Tonight at Los Globos A post shared by Dragon (@sisqo) onJan 29, 2015 at 4:37am PST

So what do you make of this lates version of 'Thong Song'? Are you ready to get on the dancefloor and rave to it or should Sisqo have left it back in 2000?

Whilst you're here, check out this video of some of the world's biggest stars singing their first ever singles...

WATCH: Popstars Sing 10 Seconds Of Their First Singles Perfection! 01:02

Download The Capital App To Hear All The Biggest Hits & Tune In For The #CapitalThrowback On Thursday Mornings