If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

This prank has been spreading like wildfire on social media but it's actually very dangerous!

You may have seen lots of people suggesting that you say 108 to Siri on your iPhone. Whilst it might sound like a pretty random thing to ask, the number actually carries some serious importance.

People have been sharing messages over the last few weeks and tricking their friends and followers into saying 108 to Siri by masking it as a hilarious joke.

if you got a iPhone say 108 to Siri I can't believe they programmed her to be so funny — uzi rae pot* ®++ (@SheLikeRae) March 26, 2017

Everyone tell Siri 108 and her response is funny as hell — MattG5 (@Matt_the_ratch) March 19, 2017

If you tell Siri 108 she'll start singing baby by Justin Bieber — LaCaldo Ball® (@CaldonWaters) March 23, 2017

Tell siri "108" she replies with a joke lol — EMOTIONAL THUGG (@LILPULL0UT) March 22, 2017

Say 108 to Siri and she tells you a story — colby mcmahon (@ColbyMc10) March 20, 2017

In actual fact, 108 is the emergency services number in India, so when you say it to Siri, it thinks you're in danger and attempts to connect you to the emergency services which are local to you - in the case of the UK that would be 999.

Loads of people are being tricked into doing this and are being connected to the emergency services, which is a waste of time and potentially blocking people in actual danger from getting through quickly.

Whatever y'all do don't say "108" (one hundred eight) to Siri — J (@jordan_peeno) March 24, 2017

Yall im never listening to my friends again... oomf told tell to siri "108" and yall im dead, never again — z (@fIihrt) March 17, 2017

Getting people to say Hey Siri 108 to their phones so that they 'prank' them by calling emergency services is the stupidest thing I've seen. — Robert Buglass (@RobertBuglass) March 17, 2017

So if someone tells you to say 108 to Siri, what do you do? Nothing?

Gold star for paying attention!

