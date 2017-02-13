These Memes Will Make You Cry With Laughter 'Cause You're Single On Valentine's Day (Rather Than Just Crying)

Now Playing
No, no, no. I'm not lonely. I have, erm, me...
If you're anything like us, Valentine's Day gift shopping has got you incredibly stressed out. After all, what are you meant to get the one person you love more than life itself; you?
'Cause no-one else is getting you a present, are they?
Sigh. While some of your mates are going to be getting all cuddly and schmoozy on February 14th, just celebrate being single and remember... You can't waste money on Valentine's Day if you're single.
Luckily, we've got some of our favourite memes for singletons to help numb that pain. (Well, up until December when you're still single and there's loads of mistletoe surrounding you.)
