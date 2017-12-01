WATCH: Simon Cowell Confesses To Hijacking A Bus With A Gun As A Kid In Brutally Honest Interview

Well we certainly didn't know about this!

He's been on our TV screens for years and we thought we knew everything about him, but Simon Cowell has just dropped a massive bombshell that we really weren't expecting.

During an interview with This Morning, interviewer Alison Hammond was quizzing Simon about whether certain stories about him were true or false and it saw the X Factor judge admit to the most random crime ever.

As you can see from the video above, Simon reveals that as a 12-year-old, he held up a bus with a toy gun and made the bus driver take him and his friend to Watford!



(Gif: Giphy)

Explaining the story, Simon revealed, "It was a pretend gun and we said to the bus driver 'take us to Watford' and he literally did not stop from Radcliffe to Watford."

He then explained that he'd told the story to current X Factor finalists Rak-Su recently, explaining, "I was there with Rak-Su the other day and I told them the story, 'The last time I went to bloody Watford, I was thrown in jail'."

Well we knew that Simon was a brutal judge on TV, but we had no idea he was so brutally honest in his interviews!



(GIF: Giphy)

What will his fellow judges make of this revelation then!?

