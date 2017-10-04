7 Signs That It's Probably Time To Unfollow Your Ex On Social Media

4 October 2017, 15:30

the break-up film movie

We're here for you, boo.

How are you meant to get over an ex if you don’t delete them across social media? Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - the lot. 

Who wants to know what they’re up to or who they’re dating or how much fun they’re having without you? That’s not going to mend your broken heart. 

So, suck it up and hit that unfollow button. 

Here’s when to know it’s time:

1. You find yourself indirectly posting in the hope that they will see it.

You may find yourself posting photos, status updates or tweets with the hope that they’ll see it. Is that you living your life to the fullest without them? No, no it isn’t. 

2. When they don’t like the post, you get angry. 

You may find yourself posting that killer selfie in the hope that they will see the picture and hit that ‘like’ button. 

Post it because you look FIRE, babe, not for them. 

3. You actively check their profiles. 

We get it, heartbreak is brutal and you just want to make sure that they’re doing okay.

But… it’s not going to help. Visiting their pages several times a day to see if they’ve posted anything won’t help you move on, nor will it help you feel any better.

4. Whenever you see a photo of them having fun, you hate them that bit more. 

But you know what? It’s social media and everyone always puts their best life on their channels. That doesn’t mean that they’re not struggling with the break-up, but it also isn’t going to help you get over them. 

5. The temptation is worsened on a night out. 

Those passive-aggressive ‘likes’ when you’re on a night out is a very real issue. Don’t wake up in the morning with regret. 

6. If you’ve got a text message/WhatsApp thread that is entirely dedicated to mocking their social media posts. 

We all indulge in gossip every once in a while but if your conversations are centred on your ex and their social media movements, it might be time for a purge. You’ve definitely got better things to talk about.  

7. You finally realise that you’re hate following them.  

Definition: when you follow someone you don’t like just because you want to make fun of them to other people or in your own head.  

We’ll just let all that process. 

Hey, it could be worse. You could spot your ex boyfriend on Take Me Out... 

