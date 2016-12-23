Sexiest Music Videos 2016: Capital Turns Up The HEAT!

Now Playing
23 December 2016, 10:28
It's getting pretty cold out - so what better time to take a look at the HOTTEST music videos of the year?
We've tracked down some of the down right SEXY music videos that have dropped in 2016 and bunged them in one place for your viewing pleasure.
From hunky builders helping out Fifth Harmony, to Rihanna twerking on Drake and everything in between - 2016 has been one steamy year!
Zara Larsson - 'Ain't My Fault'
Official Music Video
03:43
Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side'
Official Music Video
03:57
DNCE - 'Body Moves'
Official Music Video
04:11
Cheat Codes x Kris Kross Amsterdam - 'SEX'
Official Music Video
04:17
Kanye West - 'Fade' [EXPLICIT]
Official Music Video
03:44
Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo - 'Close'
Official Music Video
03:57
Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign - 'Work from Home'
Official Music Video
03:39
Fergie - 'M.I.L.F. Money'
Official Music Video
03:40
Nick Jonas - 'Under You'
Official Music Video
03:29
Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself'
Official Music Video
03:47
Ariana Grande - 'Into You'
Official Music Video
04:14
Justin Bieber - 'Company'
Official Music Video
03:27
Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love'
Official Music Video
04:03
Nathan Sykes feat. G-Eazy - 'Give It Up'
Official Music Video
03:28
ZAYN - 'PILLOWTALK'
Official Music Video
03:26
Rihanna feat. Drake - 'Work'
Official Music Video
07:34
Charlie Puth - 'Suffer'
Official Music Video
04:18
Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap - 'All In My Head (Flex)'
Official Music Video
03:31
Ariana Grande - 'Dangerous Woman'
Official Music Video
03:55
