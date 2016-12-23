Sexiest Music Videos 2016: Capital Turns Up The HEAT!

It's getting pretty cold out - so what better time to take a look at the HOTTEST music videos of the year?

We've tracked down some of the down right SEXY music videos that have dropped in 2016 and bunged them in one place for your viewing pleasure.

From hunky builders helping out Fifth Harmony, to Rihanna twerking on Drake and everything in between - 2016 has been one steamy year!

Zara Larsson - 'Ain't My Fault'

Zara Larsson - 'Ain't My Fault' Official Music Video 03:43

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side'

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side' Official Music Video 03:57

DNCE - 'Body Moves'

DNCE - 'Body Moves' Official Music Video 04:11

Cheat Codes x Kris Kross Amsterdam - 'SEX'

Cheat Codes x Kris Kross Amsterdam - 'SEX' Official Music Video 04:17

Kanye West - 'Fade' [EXPLICIT]

Kanye West - 'Fade' [EXPLICIT] Official Music Video 03:44

Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo - 'Close'

Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo - 'Close' Official Music Video 03:57

Fifth Harmony - 'Work From Home'

Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign - 'Work from Home' Official Music Video 03:39

Fergie - 'M.I.L.F. $'

Fergie - 'M.I.L.F. Money' Official Music Video 03:40

Nick Jonas - 'Under You'

Nick Jonas - 'Under You' Official Music Video 03:29

Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself'

Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself' Official Music Video 03:47

Ariana Grande - 'Into You'

Ariana Grande - 'Into You' Official Music Video 04:14

Justin Bieber - 'Company'

Justin Bieber - 'Company' Official Music Video 03:27

Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love'

Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love' Official Music Video 04:03

Nathan Sykes feat. G-Eazy - 'Give It Up'

Nathan Sykes feat. G-Eazy - 'Give It Up' Official Music Video 03:28

ZAYN - 'PILLOWTALK'

ZAYN - 'PILLOWTALK' Official Music Video 03:26

Rihanna feat. Drake - 'Work' [Explicit]

Rihanna feat. Drake - 'Work' Official Music Video 07:34

Charlie Puth - 'Suffer'

Charlie Puth - 'Suffer' Official Music Video 04:18

Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap - 'All In My Head (Flex)'

Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap - 'All In My Head (Flex)' Official Music Video 03:31

Ariana Grande - 'Dangerous Woman'

Ariana Grande - 'Dangerous Woman' Official Music Video 03:55

