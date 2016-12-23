Sexiest Music Videos 2016: Capital Turns Up The HEAT!

23 December 2016, 10:28

Sexiest Music Videos 2016

It's getting pretty cold out - so what better time to take a look at the HOTTEST music videos of the year?

We've tracked down some of the down right SEXY music videos that have dropped in 2016 and bunged them in one place for your viewing pleasure.

From hunky builders helping out Fifth Harmony, to Rihanna twerking on Drake and everything in between - 2016 has been one steamy year!

> PHWOAR Factor! 23 Of The HOTTEST Zac Efron Pictures In Existence

Zara Larsson - 'Ain't My Fault'

Zara Larsson - 'Ain't My Fault'

Official Music Video

03:43

 

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side'

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side'

Official Music Video

03:57

 

DNCE - 'Body Moves'

DNCE - 'Body Moves'

Official Music Video

04:11

 

Cheat Codes x Kris Kross Amsterdam - 'SEX'

Cheat Codes x Kris Kross Amsterdam - 'SEX'

Official Music Video

04:17

 

Kanye West - 'Fade' [EXPLICIT]

Kanye West - 'Fade' [EXPLICIT]

Official Music Video

03:44

 

Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo - 'Close'

Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo - 'Close'

Official Music Video

03:57

 

Fifth Harmony - 'Work From Home'

Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign - 'Work from Home'

Official Music Video

03:39

 

Fergie - 'M.I.L.F. $'

Fergie - 'M.I.L.F. Money'

Official Music Video

03:40

 

Nick Jonas - 'Under You'

Nick Jonas - 'Under You'

Official Music Video

03:29

 

Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself'

Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself'

Official Music Video

03:47

 

Ariana Grande - 'Into You'

Ariana Grande - 'Into You'

Official Music Video

04:14

 

Justin Bieber - 'Company'

Justin Bieber - 'Company'

Official Music Video

03:27

 

 

Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love'

Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love'

Official Music Video

04:03

 

Nathan Sykes feat. G-Eazy - 'Give It Up'

Nathan Sykes feat. G-Eazy - 'Give It Up'

Official Music Video

03:28

  

ZAYN - 'PILLOWTALK'

ZAYN - 'PILLOWTALK'

Official Music Video

03:26

 

Rihanna feat. Drake - 'Work' [Explicit]

Rihanna feat. Drake - 'Work'

Official Music Video

07:34

 

Charlie Puth - 'Suffer'

Charlie Puth - 'Suffer'

Official Music Video

04:18

 

Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap - 'All In My Head (Flex)'

Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap - 'All In My Head (Flex)'

Official Music Video

03:31

 

Ariana Grande - 'Dangerous Woman'

Ariana Grande - 'Dangerous Woman'

Official Music Video

03:55

 

You May Also Like...

REVEALED: The Cost To Stay At Celebrity Houses

HOW much??

01:06

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site