Guy Messages Schofe About His Body Hair On Snapchat, Gets A Total Curveball Of A Reply!

Now Playing
Solo Dance Martin Jensen Download 'Solo Dance' on iTunes
4 April 2017, 10:54
Schofe really is the guy that just keeps on giving isn't he?
If he's not in bits laughing at some meatball innuendo on live TV with Holly, he's usually posting fire Snapchats.
And he's only gone and outdone himself this time with a single reply to a guy called Andrew from St Albans.
@emma_mansfield Honestly this is the best day of my life— Andrew Salt (@andrewsalt) April 2, 2017
Just adding "once wrote a tweet that went viral" to my CV brb xx— Andrew Salt (@andrewsalt) April 2, 2017
WATCH: Jeremy Kyle Blasts The Audience For Laughing
00:59