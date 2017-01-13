Fans Are Worried That Scarlett Moffatt Has Lost Too Much Weight & Are Begging Her To "Stay Healthy"

13 January 2017, 16:05

Scarlett Moffatt

Fans of Gogglebox star, Scarlett Moffatt are freaking out on social media today after the I’m A Celeb winner shared a selfie on Instagram. 

With flawless make-up and clearly on the set of an exciting photoshoot, Scarlett showed off the work of her make-up artist. 

> This Much-Loved I'm A Celeb Campmate Is Being Lined Up To Present The Great British Bake Off

But sadly, fans were more concerned than impressed as many of them shared their worries that she has lost too much weight in a short space of time. 

It’s been just over a month since she left the jungle as the Queen and it seems that she has undergone a dramatic transformation in a matter of weeks.  

One fan commented, “Wonderful transformation but please stay healthy”, whilst another said that she looks “amazing please do not lose anymore weight! Stay healthy!”. 

Scarlett has been proudly showing off her weight loss - going from a size 18 to a size 8 thanks to her new fitness DVD but she also revealed that she was told to lose weight to lower her risk of diabetes. 

It’s amazing what good contouring can do though, so we’re hoping it was just lighting trickery.

You May Also Like...

Vicky Pattinson Crowns New Queen Of The Jungle Scarlett Moffatt

00:54

Trending On Capital FM

Olly Murs car breaks down

Sad Times – Olly Murs Pulls Out Of The BRIT Awards Launch After Not Getting Nominated

Olly Murs

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Millie Bobby Brown

The Millie Bobby Brown Fanclub Is Made Up Entirely Of A-List Celebrities

Nick Jonas Transformation

Nick Jonas: His Good Boy To ULTIMATE Hunk Transformation In 18 Pics

Nick Jonas

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site