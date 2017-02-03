Fans Rush To Support Scarlett Moffatt As She Splits From Her Boyfriend After 12 Months

3 February 2017, 14:36

Scarlett Moffatt

The reality star is trying to stay positive about the whole thing.

Following a whirlwind 2016, it has been reported that Scarlett Moffatt has split with her boyfriend Luke Crodden.

The pair had been dating for a year and were openly looking forward to building a future together, speaking out about their relationship as recently as December 2016.

Fans Are Worried That Scarlett Moffatt Has Lost Too Much Weight & Are Begging Her To "Stay Healthy"

But it appears that things haven't worked out for the pair, however the I'm A Celebrity winner is reportedly trying to stay positive about the split.

Scarlett Moffatt

Picture: Instagram

Speaking to a tabloid, a source said, “Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends. It’s a positive thing that Scarlett’s schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.”

“At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career. After all, she’s got plenty of time to settle down in the future.”

These Instagram pics appeared to show how loved up the couple were...

 

A photo posted by Luke Crodden (@lukecrodden) onJan 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

 

A photo posted by Luke Crodden (@lukecrodden) onJan 2, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

 

...but obviously something wasn't working for the couple and they've now gone their seperate ways.

With Scarlett reportedly being offered a number of telvision presenting roles following her win on I'm A Celebrity, it sounds as though career moves are coming before relationships for the 26-year-old right now, even though she had discussed potential baby names with Luke in the recent past!

In an interview with OK! in December 2016, Scarlett claimed, “We’ve had a baby name chat!”, before Luke added, “She wants to call our little girl Aurora!”

Revealing what that name means to her, Scarlett said: “Like the Northern Lights… and because it’s the name of the Princess out of Sleeping Beauty!”

Fans rushed to support the star shortly after the news broke...

Neither Scarlett nor Luke have spoken out about the reported split, but we're sure they'll have something to say about it either way in the near future.

You may also like...

Vicky Pattinson Crowns New Queen Of The Jungle Scarlett Moffatt

00:54

Trending On Capital FM

Beyoncé's Dad

Beyoncé's Dad Found Out About Her Pregnancy In The Strangest Way & We're Kinda Surprised

Beyoncé

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth

Beyoncé

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site