“I Thought I Was Dying” - Sam Thompson Reveals How Anxiety Caused Him To Break Down In His Mum’s Arms

3 November 2017, 15:25

Sam Thompson

This must've been a realy difficult time for the 'Made In Chelsea' lad...

During his time on 'Made In Chelsea', Sam Thompson has been involved in a rollercoaster on/off relationship with Tiffany Watson, with the most recent series in Ibiza seeing the two break up 'for good'.

But what most people won't realise is that throughout that whole period, Sam was suffering with serious anxiety but tried to keep it hidden from the public.

> It Looks Like Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Are Back Together Already & Fans Aren’t Impressed

He's now detailed his experience and revealed how his feelings caused him to break down to his mum, questioning what's wrong with him.

 

As lame as it sounds. My only constant. I literally have no one else

A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) onSep 23, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

The 25 year old told Metro.co.uk, "I didn’t understand and I was really tired and lethargic, not feeling nice at all. I kept feeling like my brain was like a cloud over my eyes. I couldn’t sleep and I didn’t understand what was going on."

"I never had a worry in the world. I never worried about school or exams and I always thought anxiety was a myth – like something you just 'get over' and that it doesn’t mean anything. It was so weird and such a weird experience to explain but I didn’t know what it was – I thought I was dying."

 

A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) onAug 29, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

After splitting with Tiff, Sam admits his anxiety got really bad. He explained, "I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I had it for nearly a year and it got worse and worse and worse. There was a point for about three days where I wasn’t sleeping."

"I finally went to my mum and I burst into tears, telling her I didn’t know what was wrong with me. She was the one that told me I might be suffering from anxiety. That conversation changed everything for me because it was so nice to tell someone how I was feeling."

It turns out that speaking to someone about his problems was the best thing he could do and he's encouraging more people who are feeling a similar way to do the same.

"I was just suffering in my mind and the mind is such a powerful thing and I got locked into it," he revealed, "The worst thing you can be is locked in your own mind. Having someone to turn to was a real turning point."

We're glad he was able to speak out about it and hopefully his strength will inspire other people to seek help if they need to.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Celebrity News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Sam & BFF Jordan Davies' bromance on CBB earlier this year...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Nicki Minaj Poses As Barbie

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 9
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  10. 10
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  11. 11
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN Feat. Sia
    itunes
  13. 13
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  25. 25
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ask Flipz artwork
    Ask Flipz
    Krept & Konan feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  32. 32
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  34. 34
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  35. 35
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  38. 38
    Burning artwork
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  40. 40
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site