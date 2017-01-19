Rylan Has Shared His True Feelings About The Xtra Factor After It's Axed From ITV

Fellow presenter Matt Edmondson has also spoken out...

Since The X Factor first burst onto out TV screens way back in 2004, the Xtra Factor has always followed it up with bonus footage and extra chat with the judges.

But after 12 years on ITV, Xtra Factor has been scrapped by show bosses and current show hosts Rylan and Matt Edmondson have had their say about the decision.

Matt took to Twitter to share his thoughts...

A little note about the Xtra Factor news... pic.twitter.com/zXuaSKdOGR — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) January 18, 2017

He called Xtra Factor his 'dream job' and revealed that the show had been on the decline for several years.

Rylan also took to Twitter to speak out about the decision to end the long-running show...

He proposed a wake for the show alongside all the former presenters, including our very own Roman Kemp, who presented the show alongside Rylan and Matt during 2016.

Xtra Factor is going to be moving to a digital format, but bosses haven't yet revealed exactly how they plan to move forward with it.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said, "We love Matt and Rylan - they did an exceptional job and had we wanted to continue with the linear show would have wanted them to stay. We will definitely be working with them both in the future."

“We now have an app and social platforms with clips and extra content, as well as YouTube, where X Factor clips perform strongly - and these routes are how fans are increasingly consuming additional content for a show like The X Factor."



Speaking to MailOnline, X Factor executive producer Richard Holloway added, "In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor. In light of this, ITV’s strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end."

'We’ve had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.”

X Factor remains one of the most popular shows on TV and regularly brings in millions of viewers, whilst also making stars out of some very talented (and sometimes not so talented) people.

Whatever format the show decides to run with, it's bound to be exciting and we can't wait to see how they move forward!

Roll on the new series later this year.

