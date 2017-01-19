Rylan Has Shared His True Feelings About The Xtra Factor After It's Axed From ITV

19 January 2017, 16:04

Xtra Factor Axed

Fellow presenter Matt Edmondson has also spoken out...

Since The X Factor first burst onto out TV screens way back in 2004, the Xtra Factor has always followed it up with bonus footage and extra chat with the judges.

But after 12 years on ITV, Xtra Factor has been scrapped by show bosses and current show hosts Rylan and Matt Edmondson have had their say about the decision.

Rylan's Cryptic Tweet Convinced Fans That This Popstar Would Enter CBB Tonight

Matt took to Twitter to share his thoughts...

He called Xtra Factor his 'dream job' and revealed that the show had been on the decline for several years.

Rylan also took to Twitter to speak out about the decision to end the long-running show...

He proposed a wake for the show alongside all the former presenters, including our very own Roman Kemp, who presented the show alongside Rylan and Matt during 2016.

Xtra Factor is going to be moving to a digital format, but bosses haven't yet revealed exactly how they plan to move forward with it.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said, "We love Matt and Rylan - they did an exceptional job and had we wanted to continue with the linear show would have wanted them to stay. We will definitely be working with them both in the future."

“We now have an app and social platforms with clips and extra content, as well as YouTube, where X Factor clips perform strongly - and these routes are how fans are increasingly consuming additional content for a show like The X Factor."

Rylan Clarke & Matt Edmondson

Picture: Instagram

Speaking to MailOnline, X Factor executive producer Richard Holloway added, "In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor. In light of this, ITV’s strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end."

'We’ve had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.”

X Factor remains one of the most popular shows on TV and regularly brings in millions of viewers, whilst also making stars out of some very talented (and sometimes not so talented) people.

Whatever format the show decides to run with, it's bound to be exciting and we can't wait to see how they move forward!

Roll on the new series later this year.

You may also like...

Honey G - 'The Honey G Show'

Official Music Video

02:42

Trending On Capital FM

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Seriously Injured Someone On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3 During Stunt Training

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 12 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site