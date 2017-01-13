Rylan's Cryptic Tweet Convinced Fans That This Popstar Would Enter CBB Tonight

13 January 2017, 16:26

Rylan & Emma Willis

We forgot about this housemate link too!

Since Celebrity Big Brother announced that new housemates would be entering the house tonight, all the talk online has been about exactly who would be entering.

The promo trailer which show bosses posted contained the silhouettes of three ladies and it's sparked a host of comments on social media from people trying to guess who they are.

Nicole McLean's Husband Makes A Shock Claim As CBB Announces Two Brand New Housemates

But after Rylan sent this massively cryptic tweet, people were convinced that they knew at least one housemate who will be making her way into the house.

For those who didn't pick it up, those words are actually lyrics taken from Girls Aloud's first ever hit 'Sound Of The Underground' and after former band member Sarah Harding's time onstarring in Ghost the Musical recently came to an abrupt end, people were convinced that she was set to enter the house tonight.

What we'd also forgotten was that Sarah Harding actually dated current CBB housemate Calum Best several years ago, so imagine how Jasmine would react knowing that she'd have another of Calum's former love interests in there!?

Sarah Harding at 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justi

Picture: Getty

Unfortunately for anyone hoping that Sarah was actually heading into the house, we have some bad news for you. It looks like it was all just one big mistake.

Having seen all the speculation online following his tweet, Rylan attempted to clear up the situation...

But could this all be a trick to put us of the scent?

We think Rylan is actually telling the truth, but we'll all find out exactly who's going into the house from 9pm tonight!

