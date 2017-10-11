Rylan Reveals The Truth About His Red Carpet 'Bust Up' With Chris & Olivia With One Very Honest Tweet

So what exactly did happen then?

It's no secret that Love Island's Chris Hughes has been locked in a bitter feud with Katie Price. Ever since Chris claimed and then revealed that the model had been sending him flirty messages, it's all been going off!

So what would happen if Katie Price's good pal and TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal ever bumped into Chris and his bae Olivia? Well according to reports, when that did actually happen at an awards show which Rylan was hosting, there was a bit of a bust up.

According to OK!, a source told them, "Rylan called Olivia over and it all started polite with air kisses but then he whispered in her ear and she looked shocked. Chris then got really irate and someone had to hold him and Rylan away from each other."

Sounds pretty dramatic to us! However, despite the claims that things got quite heated, Rylan and Chris appeared to suggest that nothing actually happened and took to Twitter prove that there was no bitterness between them.

Firstly, Chris directly called out Rylan and tweeted, 'Great night at the @ Specsavers event hosted by @ Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it'...

Great night at the @Specsavers event hosted by @Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 10, 2017

Then Rylan quoted Chris' tweet and jokingly hit back writing, 'Shattered after our “bust up”. Take care mate @ chrishughes_22'...

Doesn't sound like there's much of a problem between these two to us!

Unless they're playing us all and are using social media to make it appear that everything is fine between the two, we don't think this head to head is likely to continue.

