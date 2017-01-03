Robin Williams Was Rejected For A MAJOR Role In Harry Potter, And Here's Exactly Why...

3 January 2017, 09:40

Robin Williams Harry Potter

The franchise would have been a WHOLE lot different...

Harry Potter is like a who's who of big British celebrity actors - from Alan Rickman to Gary Oldman and everyone in between. But it turns out that the Academy Award-winning actor, Robin Williams, was turned down for a role in Harry Potter because of his American heritage.

According to reports, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor was keen to play the role of Hagrid, who was portrayed by Robbie Coltrane in the movies.

> Eagle-Eyed Harry Potter Fans Have Spotted A Seriously Touching Tribute In The Very Last Film

The film's casting director, Janet Hirshenson, said that Robin Williams had repeatedly called the director, Chris Columbus, to discuss the chances of him playing Hogwarts' gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Grounds, but was rejected because the cast was British-only.

Can you imagine how differently the movies would have been with Robin in the role?!

Robin Williams 65th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsPic: Getty

You May Also Like...

Stranger Things vs. Harry Potter

What would happen if the worlds of Stranger Things and Harry Potter collided?

01:03

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site