Nobody Knows What The Hell Robert Downey Jr's Dog Is Doing In This Photo

16 February 2017, 17:52

Robert Downey Jr.'s Dog Asset

We REALLY don't know what to make of this.

Genius. Billionaire. Playboy. Philanthropist. No, we're not quoting Robert Downey Jr.'s character Iron Man. We're, instead, talking about Robert Downey Jr.'s dog.

An old photo of the actor surface online, and it's your usual candid snap of him chilling with some friends, but... When you closely examine the photo, you see his dog doing something(???)

> Pokemon Go Is Finally Getting A Major Update That Guarantees You'll Re-Download The App Today

We're not one to jump to conclusions - so we let Twitter do it.

From the delicate privacy shade to the dog's euphoric face, Twitter had it's fair share of what's going on... Meanwhile, our faces are exactly the same as RDJ's.

Just pure "WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?" Twitter's weird, man.

Robert Downey Jr.'s DogPic: FameFlynet

