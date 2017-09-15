The 7 Riverdale Throwback Photos That They Wish You'd Never See

But they're so adorable.

Riverdale has basically taken over our lives, which would also explain why we’ve spent the last 3 hours trolling through the casts Instagram feeds to find any potential baby photos.

But, let us tell you, it was totally worth it because LOOK HOW CUTE THEY ARE.

Lili Reinhart - Betty

She's kinda our ultimate girl crush at the moment and Lili Reinhart proved that she's always been hella cute with this throwback pic:

Mood. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) onJun 28, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

KJ Apa - Archie

Hands up who watches Riverdale mainly for Archie? Or Jughead? Regardless, KJ Apa has always been very cute:

Happy birthday mum! Love you heaps A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) onApr 10, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Madelaine Pesch - Cheryl

Complete with her infamous red hair, Madelaine has always been unmissable:

Camila Mendes - Veronica

Sass. Sass. Sass. So much sass at such a young age:

sista sista A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) onJul 1, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Ashleigh Murray - Josie

We're kinda digging the pigtails, NGL:

The time my mom taught me a lesson. And it wasn't the pigtails. Or that outfit. #pictureday #mondaymotivation A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) onJul 10, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Casey Cott - Kevin

OMG. No words:

A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) onAug 31, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Cole Sprouse - Jughead

He's been on our TV for years, so it's no surprise when we leave this adorable face here:



