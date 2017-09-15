The 7 Riverdale Throwback Photos That They Wish You'd Never See
15 September 2017, 16:43
But they're so adorable.
Riverdale has basically taken over our lives, which would also explain why we’ve spent the last 3 hours trolling through the casts Instagram feeds to find any potential baby photos.
But, let us tell you, it was totally worth it because LOOK HOW CUTE THEY ARE.
Lili Reinhart - Betty
She's kinda our ultimate girl crush at the moment and Lili Reinhart proved that she's always been hella cute with this throwback pic:
Mood.
A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) onJun 28, 2017 at 11:15am PDT
KJ Apa - Archie
Hands up who watches Riverdale mainly for Archie? Or Jughead? Regardless, KJ Apa has always been very cute:
Madelaine Pesch - Cheryl
Complete with her infamous red hair, Madelaine has always been unmissable:
Camila Mendes - Veronica
Sass. Sass. Sass. So much sass at such a young age:
sista sista
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) onJul 1, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT
Ashleigh Murray - Josie
We're kinda digging the pigtails, NGL:
Casey Cott - Kevin
OMG. No words:
Cole Sprouse - Jughead
He's been on our TV for years, so it's no surprise when we leave this adorable face here:
