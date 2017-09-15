The 7 Riverdale Throwback Photos That They Wish You'd Never See

Riverdale throwback photos

But they're so adorable.

Riverdale has basically taken over our lives, which would also explain why we’ve spent the last 3 hours trolling through the casts Instagram feeds to find any potential baby photos.

But, let us tell you, it was totally worth it because LOOK HOW CUTE THEY ARE.

Lili Reinhart - Betty

 
She's kinda our ultimate girl crush at the moment and Lili Reinhart proved that she's always been hella cute with this throwback pic:
 
 

Mood.

KJ Apa - Archie 

 
Hands up who watches Riverdale mainly for Archie? Or Jughead? Regardless, KJ Apa has always been very cute: 
 
 

Happy birthday mum! Love you heaps

Madelaine Pesch - Cheryl 

 
Complete with her infamous red hair, Madelaine has always been unmissable: 

Camila Mendes - Veronica 

 
Sass. Sass. Sass. So much sass at such a young age: 
 
 

sista sista

Ashleigh Murray - Josie

 
We're kinda digging the pigtails, NGL:
 
 

The time my mom taught me a lesson. And it wasn't the pigtails. Or that outfit. #pictureday #mondaymotivation

Casey Cott - Kevin 

 
OMG. No words:
 
 

Cole Sprouse - Jughead

 
He's been on our TV for years, so it's no surprise when we leave this adorable face here:
 
Cole Sprouse
 
