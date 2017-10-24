Riverdale's Camila Mendes Has Opened Up About Her Personal Struggle With Eating Disorders & She's An Absolute Hero

This comes after her co-star, Lili Reinhart, opened up about being sexually assaulted.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes has taken time out from her busy schedule to draw attention to a seriously important issue.

Addressing the stigma surrounding eating disorders, an announcement which was posted to her Instagram told fans that she was joining forces with Project HEAL.

> Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Has Bravely Revealed She Was Sexually Assaulted By Someone In A "Position Of Power"

don draper’s latest mistress A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) onOct 15, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Project HEAL are a non-profit organisation which helps people deal with eating disorders and allows them to afford treatment.

She also opened up about her personal struggle with an eating disorder: “I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods of my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well”.

link in bio A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) onOct 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Her aim with this campaign is to break the stigma surrounding eating disorders and she’s doing so by “auctioning off a day on the Riverdale set”.

Right then - where do we bid?

Pssst. Ed Sheeran was on TV with Riverdale's KJ Apa!

> We've Got More Riverdale News Over On Our App. Come Hang Out.