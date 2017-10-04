Regina George's Little Sister From Mean Girls Is Now A Complete Stunner & We Feel Really Old

WOAH.

Remember the little sister, Kylie, in Mean Girls? The one who is dancing infront of the TV to Milkshake?

Yeah, well, she’s about to make you feel hella old because she’s all grown up and omg, she’s a beaut.

On Mean Girls Day 2017, Nicole Crimi, took to Instagram to share a few throwback photos from her time on set and we proceeded to have a little look to see what else she'd been up to.

Incase you forgot, Cady (Lindsay Lohan) sees young Kylie imitating the dance moves of Kelis’ video for ‘Milkshake’ in the living room as Mrs George encourages her. It might only be about three seconds of screen time, but it’s potentially reached iconic status.

"On October 3rd he asked me what day it was." "It's October 3rd" Happy #nationalmeangirlsday A post shared by nicolecrimi (@nicolecrimi) onOct 3, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Nowadays, Nicole is in her senior year and plans to go to medical school.

A post shared by nicolecrimi (@nicolecrimi) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Fancy.

