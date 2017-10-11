Prove You're A Quiz-Friend By Scoring At Least 90% On This 'The Inbetweeners' Quiz

Feisty one, you are...

Prepare to feel old, 'cause the last episode of 'The Inbetweeners' aired seven years ago. Yeah. How did that even happen?

Now a lot has happened in your lives since October 2010, so you'll be forgiven for forgetting a few minor moments in the award-winning comedy series. Who are we kidding? WE WON'T FORGIVE YOU!

Just like Will McKenzie, we're setting you an exam... Just don't actually do a Will in the middle of this test, okay?

Does anyone else think - after watching this - Chris and Kem could have easily cut it with Jay and Neil?