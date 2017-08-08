QUIZ: We Promise You'll Struggle To Match The Obscure Shawn Mendes Lyric To The Song...

We made it and we're finding it difficult.

How many bangers have Shawn Mendes released? That's not even rhetorical - we actually wanna know 'cause we're struggling to count them all.

From 'Stitches' to 'Treat You Better', Shawn's dropped some serious tunes... And he's only 19-years-old. What did you do by the time you were 19, eh?

So we're gonna test just how much you know Shawn's discography, but putting some totally obscure, random lyrics to you, and you have a few guesses to match them to his songs. Good luck. You're gonna need it.

