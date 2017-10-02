QUIZ: How Good Are You At Procrastinating, Really?

Anyone who takes this quiz during the day has gotta be a tad good, right?

We know you have something important to do now - you probably have homework to finish; or an exam to revise for - but do we care?

Nah. 'Cause we're procrastinators and we regret nothing. Heck, rather than cleaning your room, you've decided to wast ten minutes of the day doing a quiz online. You're a pro-procrastinator.

Or are you? We wanna see just how trained you are in the art of wasting time with this quiz. And try not to put it off until tomorrow, you procrastinator, you.

We probably should do something now, but in the meantime, we're just gonna watch Craig David freestyle...