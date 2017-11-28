Only A True Bella Can Score 100% On This Impossible 'Pitch Perfect' Quiz

But are you a real fan tho?

We may not know you personally, but we do know you've watched 'Pitch Perfect', 'cause - let's face it - who hasn't watched it?

So we wanted to test to see how aca-mazing your knowledge is on the three-part franchise.

> Rebel Wilson Seriously Injured Someone On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3 During Stunt Training

Good luck taking our 'Pitch Perfect' quiz. And if you score any less than 90%, we will set Fat Amy on you.

> Download Our App Now, And We'll Give You All The 'Pitch Perfect' Goodness You Could Ever Want!

Is anyone else beyond hyped for 'Pitch Perfect 3'?