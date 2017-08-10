QUIZ: Try To Score 100% And Guess What Happens Next In This Carpool Karaoke Quiz

We hope you've been paying attention.

What do you do when you're at work? Don't say "work", because we know that's not true. In reality, you spend most of your time scouring YouTube, and - more specifically - all of those Carpool Karaoke videos.

James Corden's had the likes of Harry Styles, Adele, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber all chilling in his motor; that's easy enough to remember... But can you remember what they actually got up to?

We're going to show you a few short clips from some of The Late Late Show's biggest Carpool Karaoke moments, and all you have to do is work out what happened next.

Easy? Think again.

We all know James Corden in a car is one of your fave things goin'. And it's one of Roman Kemp's too - just check this out...