If You Thought Your Pumpkin Carving Abilities Were Bad, You Should See These Epic Fails

28 October 2016
Do NOT use these for inspiration.
Halloween attempts to bring out the best (or the worst) in everyone.
Their best… fancy dress attempts, make up skills and… pumpkin carving abilities.
Now, if you’re anything like us then you’re not exactly Da Vinci but you know, you can get by.
You know how to draw a couple of triangles for eyes and a mouth and then you can just about carve it out with a knife.
Turns out that there are a few people who can’t quite manage that…
I never can seem to get Fall right #PumpkinFail #Owl http://t.co/hkcKYjEovn pic.twitter.com/1xuml9mEQY— Treich Art & Design (@TreichDesign) October 19, 2015
Next #Halloween, I’ll spend more time eating bacon and eggs and less time trying to carve them. #PumpkinFail pic.twitter.com/v9efjthjxW— Beggin' Strips (@Beggin) October 18, 2013
#Fangtastic! RT @ayoalo my #TrueBlood #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/oTDOiboH— Shows with Bite (@ShowsWithBite) October 22, 2012
All of my kids: "Uh, what is it?" Sigh. #pumpkinFAIL pic.twitter.com/r6T9Foxfz6— midgetinvasion (@midgetinvasion) October 31, 2013
It's a face now #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/DBW2daVK— Cheyenne (@lilchey_xo) October 30, 2012
Apparently my sister and I accidentally carved the grasshopper from a bugs life? #PumpkinFail #NationalPumpkinDay pic.twitter.com/8rRE96bUOF— Lauren Feden (@FedenLauren) October 26, 2015
@abbigail_dee @madi_davis16 #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/9rjQ50o1WK— Steve Sharp (@GatorSharp5) October 26, 2014
#pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/Dr3s3hLex9— Katie McSpadden (@KatieMcSpadden) October 29, 2014
Harry Potter meets Shrek meets Yoda... #pumpkincarving #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/qsiTzLjmIg— Hannah Whitaker (@hannahmwhitaker) October 27, 2014
Don't call it a #pumpkinfail. I very specifically & intentionally carved a portal to another world. #TimeTravel pic.twitter.com/7SMM3qSS18— Sarah Brooks (@SarahBethBrooks) October 28, 2014
Hit us up if you see some really horrible pumpkin carving #parentallife #pumpkinfail #pumpkincarving pic.twitter.com/jUOZ9dZTKG— Parental Life (@parentallife) October 29, 2015
#pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/f9KfheiPVw— Geoff Kulawick (@geoffkulawick) October 30, 2014
sooooo I tried making a #justinbieber pumpkin................ #pumpkinfail #creepy pic.twitter.com/MGceDLZMou— Ally Lawrence (@allylawrence17) October 31, 2014