There's A High Chance You'll Shed A Tear When You Find Out Why This Prom Photo Was Taken A Day Late

12 May 2017, 17:03

Prom photos

We're not crying, you're crying.

Prom is basically the pinnacle of being a teenager, right? 

Up until that point, no other outfit even remotely matters and your hair and make-up game is irrelevant. 

> 22 Totally Relatable Stages Of Preparing For Your Prom As Told By Little Mix

Mainly so that you look ON POINT in all those photos that are bound to be taken - and the ones that your parents will take for the family photo album will forever haunt you. 

So when Lourdres Medrano headed to her prom last week and her Dad couldn’t see her off, she was kind of gutted. Understandable, right? 

Prom photo goes viral

And so, the senior got herself all dressed up for prom two days in a row JUST so that she could take photos with her Dad. 

HOW CUTE IS THAT?! 

The photo instantly went viral on Twitter and people began flooding the American daughter-father duo with comments about how adorable they are.

You May Also Like...

Kylie Jenner Shares Her Selfie Tips

00:41

Trending On Capital FM

EasyJet gestures

The Cabin Crew On Your Last Flight Were Probably Talking About You Infront Of Your Face & We Bet You Didn't Notice
POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Summertime Ball connection map

We Can Prove That Every Single Artist On Our Summertime Ball 2017 Line-Up Is Connected... Somehow

Summertime Ball

Celebrity Gym Inspiration Cover

Time To Work It! 30 Pics GUARANTEED To Get You In The Gym!

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (DJ Smerk Remix) artwork
    Despacito (DJ Smerk Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bie
    itunes
  2. 2
    I'm The One artwork
    I'm The One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  3. 3
    Symphony (Charlie Lane Remix) artwork
    Symphony (Charlie Lane Remix)
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  6. 6
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  8. 8
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  9. 9
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
    itunes
  11. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  15. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  17. 17
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  18. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  19. 19
    It Ain't Me (Callum Knight Remix) artwork
    It Ain't Me (Callum Knight Remix)
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  20. 20
    Human
    Rag'N'Bone Man
    itunes
  21. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  22. 22
    Stay (Callum Knight Remix) artwork
    Stay (Callum Knight Remix)
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  23. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  24. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  25. 25
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  26. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  27. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  28. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  30. 30
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  32. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  33. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  34. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  35. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  36. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  37. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  38. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site