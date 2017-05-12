There's A High Chance You'll Shed A Tear When You Find Out Why This Prom Photo Was Taken A Day Late

We're not crying, you're crying.

Prom is basically the pinnacle of being a teenager, right?

Up until that point, no other outfit even remotely matters and your hair and make-up game is irrelevant.

Mainly so that you look ON POINT in all those photos that are bound to be taken - and the ones that your parents will take for the family photo album will forever haunt you.

So when Lourdres Medrano headed to her prom last week and her Dad couldn’t see her off, she was kind of gutted. Understandable, right?

And so, the senior got herself all dressed up for prom two days in a row JUST so that she could take photos with her Dad.

My dad works so much & He didn't get to see me before prom yesterday,so I got ready again today since he was upset about no pictures pic.twitter.com/8aJFTJoa3u — lulu (@mermaidlulu_) May 8, 2017

HOW CUTE IS THAT?!

The photo instantly went viral on Twitter and people began flooding the American daughter-father duo with comments about how adorable they are.

