5 Pieces Of Evidence That Suggest Prison Break Won’t Return For Season 6

1 March 2017, 15:47

Prison Break

Heartbroken.

Whilst we’re excited for the fifth season, there is a part of us that still wants more from Prison Break.  

And with the announcement of a new season, we have been asking; “Is this the final hurrah or is it the start of new seasons?”

> We've Weighed Up The Pros And Cons Of A New Series Of 'Lost' & We're Not Sure It's A Good Idea

We’ve compiled all the evidence that would suggest it WON’T return. Ya know… just so that we can prepare ourselves. 

1. The Creator Himself Has Revealed That He Won’t Return

Creator, Paul Scheuring, has previously commented that “on some level, that break that we had of six-to-seven years in real life allowed Wentworth to appreciate what he had with Michael Scofield”. 

Continuing that, “He wanted to inhabit it for a few more episodes. I said, “Look, nobody wants to revive this thing for multiple seasons and that whole long slog, but if we can tell a concise, close-ended story in nine or ten episodes, I’d be amenable to that”. 

2. Having Said That, Wentworth Miller Thinks It Could Return

Michael Scofield himself has revealed that he thinks there’s a chance it could come back. “There’s always room for more, in my mind. As long as it’s a story that’s worth telling, as long as it feels justified and cool and edgy”. 

He went on to say that “it has to be something that’s not going to let the fans down, that’s going to satisfy and surprise. I’m open to the conversation”. 

YES. Don’t let us down. Give us another season.

At the 2016 Attitude Awards he revealed that “the reboot is nine new episodes airing in spring 2017, and then depending on how it’s received, and who’s available, there could be another conversation about another bite of the apple. We’ll see…”

Well, that’s not a no… 

3. Sarah Wayne Callies Isn’t Getting Her Hopes Up 

The actress, who plays Sara Tancredo, revealed that she really hopes for more episodes, but the revival has originally been designed as a one-off. Revealing that “this was pitched as, ‘we’re gonna do nine episodes, drop the mic and walk away’ and I’m fine with that. But it’s also on a long list of things that are out of my control. That’s just not up to me. But I’m taking it as it comes”. 

Again, that’s not a definite no…

4. There’s One Missing Character In The Revival…

There’s one person who isn’t returning for the revival and that’s Alexander Mahone. Robert Knepper, who plays T-Bag in the series revealed that, “Paul honestly said to me, “I don’t know what to do with that character”. He didn’t want to just bring everybody back, so that the audience go, ‘Oh, look, it’s Bill Fichtner again!’ - he honestly thought, ‘I’m not sure where to do that in the plot’”. 

5. There’s A Chance That The Main Actors Are Too Busy 

Seeing as the actors haven’t signed contracts to keep them filming for the show anytime soon, they have been off filming other projects, meaning the future of Prison Break might be slightly tricky. 

For now though, let’s just enjoy the revival hey?

You May Also Like...

WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Just Tattooed Roman Kemp With The Most Unique Design You'll Ever See

Ed Sheeran

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 18 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed

Justin Bieber

Beyonce Lip Art @missjazmiinad 2

This Ridiculously Amazing Lip Art Will Make You Want To Seriously Up Your Game

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  8. 8
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site